Indiana Avenue between 154th Street & 160th to be closed for construction

Feb 3, 2022 @ 11:56am

Beginning Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., West Texas Paving will continue the construction of roadway improvements on Indiana Avenue between 154th Street and 160th Street (County Road 7560). This portion of Indiana Avenue will be closed during this process which is expected to last until the end of the day on March 17, 2022.

This closure will restrict access for traffic along Indiana between 154th Street and 160th Street (County Road 7560). Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction and follow the posted detours, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

*Green: Phase 4 Construction Zone
*Red: Detour Routes
*Orange: Open to Local Traffic

