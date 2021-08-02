      Weather Alert

Ingrid Andress drops “sad bop” “Wishful Drinking” with Sam Hunt

Aug 2, 2021 @ 12:07pm

Warner Music Nashville

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt are “Wishful Drinking” in their new collaboration. 

The pop-leaning song finds Ingrid taking lead on the first verse, longing for a lost love over a glass of something strong. Sam takes on the second verse, echoing Ingrid’s sentiment of “when I’m a couple in I get optimistic/Like me and you are realistic.” 

The “Wishful Drinking” video was released in conjunction with the track. Filmed at the Flamingo Cocktail Club in Nashville, the 70s-inspired clip finds the two singing alone at opposite ends of the venue before uniting on stage. 

“The sad bop you’ve wanted all summer is finally outttt! @SamHuntMusic you make everything sound better tbh thank u for being my first collab ever on a song,” Ingrid declareda on Instagram. “’Wishful Drinking’ out now for all you sad/happy hunnies out there.”

“I heard Ingrid’s music a while back and knew right away she was a very talented singer and songwriter. When the opportunity came along to be a part of this song with her I was all in,” Sam wrote on Twitter.

Ingrid will launch her headlining The Feeling Things Tour in the fall. She’ll also serve as an opening act on Dan + Shay‘s The (Arena) Tour, beginning in September.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chris Lane used to work as a landscaper; still takes “pride” in mowing his own lawn
Blake Shelton gathers 'round the campfire with 'The Voice' coaches in new promo video
Ashton & Mila Have Some Bubbling Over Bathing
Luke Bryan hopes getting candid about his family tragedies will “inspire” those going through something similar
Parker McCollum has lived the stories he tells on his upcoming album, 'Gold Chain Cowboy'
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On