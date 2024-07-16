96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ingrid Andress Roasted for Home Run Derby National Anthem Performance

July 16, 2024 11:03AM CDT
Ingrid Andress Roasted for Home Run Derby National Anthem Performance
Grammy-nominated country singer Ingrid Andress was torn apart on social media for her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2024 Home Run Derby.  Many X (formerly Twitter) users sounded off on Andress’s performance, with one user writing, “I knew Ingrid Andress was doomed when they announced her as a ‘four-time Grammy nominee’ but not an actual winner.”  Another wrote, “Off-key vocal fry exploding like the rockets red glare.”  One user shared a photo of John Cena lifting The Rock’s hand and captioning it, “Fergie passing the torch to Ingrid Andress for worst National Anthem of all time.” What’s the worst National Anthem performance you’ve ever seen?  Listen below and you decide.

 

