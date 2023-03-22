96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ingrid Andress takes the NPR Tiny Desk spotlight

March 22, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Ingrid Andress is the latest country artist featured on NPR’s celebrated Tiny Desk concert series.

Premiering March 22, the live performance features Ingrid on the piano with a guitarist and steel guitar player as she delivers acoustic renditions of her number one hit “More Hearts Than Mine,” as well as “Yearbook” and her new single, “Feels Like This.”

“Ingrid Andress writes songs that have a way of digging up clear-headed truths; here, she performs three tracks from across her catalog,” NPR Music shared in a collaborative Instagram post with Ingrid.

Ingrid is currently on the road on her The Good Person Tour. The trek, which includes both U.S. and international dates, will wrap in Norway on May 24.

Ingrid’s latest album, Good Person, dropped in 2022 and received the deluxe treatment earlier this month with three additional songs, including the JP Saxe-assisted “Runnin.”  

