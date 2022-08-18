96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo
Damon Scott
9:00am - 12:00pm

Ingrid Andress’ “Wishful Drinking” duet partner could never have been anyone but Sam Hunt

August 18, 2022 5:00AM CDT
Share

ABC

Ingrid Andress has got a top 10 hit on her hands with “Wishful Drinking,” and she says the duet would never have worked so well without a perfect choice of duet partner: Sam Hunt.

“It has a lot of elements in it that I feel like Sam uses in his music,” Ingrid explains, adding that he was her first and only choice when it came to selecting a collaborator for the song.

“I could only picture his voice on it, because of that style,” the singer continues. “And I appreciate how he stays true to that in all his music. So that’s part of why he was the only artist I could hear on the song.”

In fact, she jokes that Sam might be a more natural fit for her song than she is — even though she wrote it.

“He just has natural swag dripping from him,” Ingrid says. “So it’s, like, not a lot of work to be done there. When I heard him on it, I was like, ‘You sound better than I do on this, and it makes me upset.’”

As her single rises on the charts, Ingrid is keeping busy this summer: She’s currently on the road as part of Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour, and she’s also readying her sophomore album, Good Person. That project is due out on August 26.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Lot Of Leavin Left To DoDierks Bentley
10:28am
Trouble With A HeartbreakJason Aldean
10:25am
Broken HalosChris Stapleton
10:22am
No Hard FeelingsOld Dominion
10:19am
Famous FriendsChris Young/kane Brown
10:12am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
2

Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
3

KLLL Spring KaChing Video
4

Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
5

Keith Urbana Video “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight”

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts