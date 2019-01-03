Injured Police Dog Finds Home

Last year, a police dog named Baloo was struck by a car while on duty and had to have her leg amputated.

After the accident, the police department supported Baloo, covering her medical expenses and making sure she regained her health and strength.

And then, the department took another step by sending Baloo to a forever home in the country, where expert dog handlers will continue rehab efforts to make sure Baloo learns to get around.

Everyone who has dealt with Baloo marvels at her great attitude and energy. Her story inspired hundreds of people to send messages of support from as far away as Australia.

So while the accident and surgery have certainly not been fun for this heroic dog, she’s now getting the love, time and attention she deserves for her honorable