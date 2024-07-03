96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Inside “The Bright Side”: Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce

July 3, 2024 6:05AM CDT
Inside “The Bright Side”: Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce
Journalists Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce take a Beyond the Mic shortcut today. As co-hosts of “The Bright Side,” they share insights on their dynamic friendship, motivation, and unique experiences including when they first met. Danielle and Simone share their dream guests and stories about overcoming adversity. Discover why their podcast “The Bright Side” is a must-listen. The Rockin’ 8 will educate you about Danielle’s favorite teacher, Simone’s vintage furniture finds, and much more. Let’s go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

