Insta Poll: Are Burial Pods A Good Or Bad Idea?
By Kris Mason
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 5:32 PM

I usually try not to give my thoughts on an insta poll because I do not want to influence anyone’s answer.  I have since decided that I am sure no one care what I think!  That being said I think these “Burial Pods” are awesome!  I’m no tree huger but tress are awesome!  Being surrounded by giant trees is just a good feeling.  A good vibe.  Maybe if trees took the place of headstones, people wouldn’t be as creeped out by graveyards!

Tell me what you think!

Are Burial Pod a Good Or Bad Idea?

