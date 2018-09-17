Insta Poll: Are Clones Real?

This guy claims he is a clone. A “2nd gen” if you will. There was also the thing about Michael Jackson, Gucci Mane and Kodak Black being clones. Can we do it? Absolutely. Have we done it? Of course!. Are any of the three mentioned above clones? I have no idea.

Animal cloning has been done over and over again. I have a close family member that did it! There are companies out there that can clone any DNA no matter how long or complex into viral vectors. Human or not. I am far from being a scientist but that basically means they can clone you if they want, right? Yeah, it has already been done.

Do Clones Exist? Yes

