Insta Poll: Do All M&M’s Taste The Same?

This excludes all of the specialty flavors. I am talking about plain M&M’s. I am going to voice my opinion here simply because Sally, the first”smiling” face you see when you walk into our studios, needs to be proven wrong. You see Sally genuinely believes that each color has a different flavor. That is not true. At all. It’s just dye. I could easily google this answer but I am not going to. There are many ways to prove her wrong on this subject however, I thought I would do it publicly. Please help me prove Sally wrong by answering the question below. Thank you!

Do all M&M's taste the same? Yes

No

This is a stupid poll View Results

