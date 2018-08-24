Insta Poll – What Syle Of Fries Are The Best ? By mudflap | Aug 24, 2018 @ 8:03 AM Its fry-day and we wanna know what style of fries are the best. What Style Of Fries Are The Best? Traditional Crispy Curly Waffle Other View Results Loading ... 963KLLLKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! WWE LIVE Coming Back to Lubbock September 9th Gretchen Wilson Update Strictly for the Puns! The Highest Paid Actor In The World: This Might Surprise You