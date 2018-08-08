Insta Poll: Would You Get The Engagement Piercing?

Looks like this is beginning to gain a little traction. However I don’t think it will get far. Wearing a ring in the traditional fashion is too popular. This seems like something that would be uncomfortable. In my early twenties I had an eyebrow ring then graduated to a lip ring. I looked stupid. Graduated? Is that even the right word? Had to lose the lip ring for a fun stay in county. Just kidding. But not really. Anyway, this still looks painful.
Tell me what you think!
Loading ...
Follow me:
Facebook: Kris Mason
Twitter: KLLLKris
Instagram: krismason963
Snapchat: krisklll