Insta Poll: Would You Get The Engagement Piercing?

Looks like this is beginning to gain a little traction. However I don’t think it will get far. Wearing a ring in the traditional fashion is too popular. This seems like something that would be uncomfortable. In my early twenties I had an eyebrow ring then graduated to a lip ring. I looked stupid. Graduated? Is that even the right word? Had to lose the lip ring for a fun stay in county. Just kidding. But not really. Anyway, this still looks painful.

Tell me what you think!

Would you get an engagement piercing? Yes

No

Maybe

I only do face piercings/tattoos View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll