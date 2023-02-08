96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Introducing Ivy Specialty Compounding

February 8, 2023 1:01PM CST
Introducing Ivy Specialty Compounding

As of February 1, 2023, Ivy Specialty Compounding opened up in Lubbock. Ivy Specialty Compounding is a place one can go to and fill compounded personalized prescriptions, with competitive prices and free delivery options.

One can enhance their health with Ivy Specialty Compounding by accessing the medications one needs. Ivy Specialty Compounding can also work with one’s dermatologist to cure one’s skin disorders, such as scarring and eczema.

Ivy Specialty Compounding was founded by one physician and two pharmacists, Jennifer Nall, Mitzi Christ, and Brooke Hobgood.

For more information, visit Ivy Specialty Compounding’s Facebook page here and their webpage here.

Ivy Specialty Compounding is located at 2222 Indiana Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

