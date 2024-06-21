96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Investigative Triumph: “The Burden” with Fishman & Ross

June 21, 2024 6:45AM CDT
iHeart Podcasts / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join award-winning journalists Steve Fishman and Dax-Devlon Ross as they discuss their podcast “The Burden.” Discover the story of a corrupt cop and the wrongfully convicted who fought from prison for justice. When you hear what Steve Fishman believes about the word justice it will give you hope for tomorrow. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
BeyondtheMic
Corruption
Dax-Devlon Ross
Detective Scarcella
Jailhouse Lawyers
Journalist
Podcast
podcaster
SeanDillon
Steve Fishman
The Burden
Wrongful Convictions

