Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp Before Invicta 49

September 27, 2022 10:43PM CDT
Invicta FC founder Shannon Knapp loves the KC Chiefs, going to watch a comedy and works too much. Before you watch Invicta 49 on AXS TV, listen to Shannon take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Check Out The Fight Card:
Atomweight Title: Jéssica Delboni (12-3) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (5-3)
Strawweight: Liz Tracy (7-4) vs. Valesca Machado (9-3)
Flyweight: Kaytlin Neil (5-4) vs. Hannah Guy (4-1)
Flyweight: Helen Peralta (5-2) vs. Poliana Botelho (8-5)
Bantamweight: Brittney Cloudy (4-4) vs. Montserrat Rendon (4-0)
Strawweight: Nadia Vera (3-0-1) vs. Shauna Bannon (2-0)

See the fights Wednesday evening

What: Invicta Fighting Championships, the only all-female MMA promotion, puts the spotlight on world-class female athletes, local stars, and talented up-and-comers in Invicta FC 49—a hard-hitting fight card boasting exciting debuts, long-awaited returns, and a hotly-anticipated main event for the Atomweight Title, broadcast live from Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma.

When: Wednesday, September 28 from 8 pm ET to 11 pm ET

Where: Broadcast Live on cable networks AXS TV and Fight Network; Invicta FC’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel

Location: Sugar Creek Casino, Hinton, OK

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

