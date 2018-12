In less than a week we will be celebrating the birth of Christ. We share time with our loved ones, and exchange many gifts. No doubt, much alcohol will be gifted over the next week or so, and we’re just wondering how your feel about alcohol as a Christmas gift. Here’s an article on the whys and why-nots regarding beer, wine or liquor as a Christmas gift.

Should you Give Alcohol at Christmas? No matter how you feel about this, please have a very, MERRY CHRISTMAS….and safe and Happy New Year!