Is Kelsea Ballerini addressing her divorce with new EP & short film?

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini is Rolling up the Welcome Mat for a new short film.

“six songs. one short film. all rolling up at midnight, valentine’s day,” she shared on her socials, along with a short clip from the project she wrote and directed herself.

The release date of her latest work, February 14, and the content of the clip seem to hint at the fact it may be inspired by her recent divorce. In August, she announced she and Morgan Evans were splitting up after nearly five years of marriage.

The darkly lit clip shows broken dishes, a closeup on an engagement ring and the flash of paparazzi, along with several shots of a man. “I’m the only one, alone at a table meant for two,” Kelsea sings.

The six tracks included in the film and its accompanying EP are: “Mountain with a View,” “Just Married,” “Penthouse,” “Interlude,” “Blindsided” and “Leave Me Again.”

Kelsea’s most recent album, Subject to Change, came out in September, shortly after she announced her divorce, though the record was finished prior to the announcement. Its second single, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” is just starting its climb up the chart.

