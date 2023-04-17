96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Is Megan Moroney the “Girl In The Mirror”?

April 17, 2023 12:45PM CDT
Share
Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Megan Moroney is asking herself the tough questions in her new song, “Girl In The Mirror.”

Penned by Megan alongside Jessie Jo Dillon and Matt Jenkins, the vulnerable song finds Megan reflecting on her self-confidence and self-love.

“She looks just like me but I don’t recognize her/ She’s got the same eyes but they’re heavy and tired/ He just walked out and she’s standing right here/ She loves the boy more than she loves the girl in the mirror,” she sings in the chorus. 

“Girl In The Mirror” is the latest preview of Megan’s forthcoming debut album, LUCKY, which arrives May 5. The project’s lead single, “Tennessee Orange,” is currently number 13 and rising on the country charts.

Most recently, Megan won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for “Tennessee Orange” at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and earned a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
3:13am
Til You CantCody Johnson
3:10am
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
3:07am
Singles You UpJordan Davis
3:04am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
3:01am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
3

Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap
4

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani Hit The CMT Stage Together
5

Construction Has Begun for Lubbock’s Dave & Buster’s