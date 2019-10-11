“It Ain’t My Fault” if we “Stay a Little Longer”: Brothers Osborne are fueled by the fans ‘Live at the Ryman’

EMI NashvilleBack in February, Brothers Osborne played three sold-out shows at the Mother Church of Country Music in Nashville. It’s a series of performances that will live on forever, thanks to their new album, Live at the Ryman, which comes out today.

Both John and TJ Osborne agree: it’s the people seated in the historic pews that really made the nights come to life.

“There [were] a lot of really true fans in the audience,” TJ tells ABC Audio. “And you can hear it on the record, particularly on a song called ‘Weed, Whiskey and Willie.’ You can hear the audience just singin’ a lot of lines in that song.”

“And it just kind of radiated with me,” he continues, “because that song wasn’t a single. It was just a song you would’ve [had] to have [searched] out on Port St. Joe. The crowds every night were really, really, really fun.”

So fun in fact, it fueled a marathon performance of a top ten hit from their debut album, Pawn Shop.

“‘It Ain’t My Fault,’ you know, is a three-and-a-half-minute song that did well for us on radio,” John explains. “And we recorded it like a radio single, and it went from about three-and-a-half-minutes to the live version that’s on the live record [that clocks in at] over sixteen minutes.”

“So, you know, there’s a new arrangement,” he adds, “there’s parts where we kind of pause, and get the crowd going. And then there’s like… ten minutes of just soloing in the middle. It’s gone. It gets haywire.”

You can check out the new video of Brothers’ Live at the Ryman version of their chart-topping hit, “Stay a Little Longer,” on YouTube now.

