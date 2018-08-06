It Bugs Me When You Do This…But I Do It, Too!

It’s honesty time today. I saw a question asking, “Is there something that bugs you when others do it, but you do it, too?”. OOOOHHH my, let me count the ways. After absorbing the full blow of that question, I was left with only one conclusion; I am a hypocrite. It took only a very short period of time for me to come up with SEVERAL things others do that bug me….only to realize, I do those things, too. Instead of listing all of my hypocrisies though, I’ll just divulge one. When driving on a multiple lane street, if I come to the intersection planning to turn right on red, it bugs the heck out of me if there’s someone sitting in the far right lane with no plans to turn. I think, “Why aren’t you in the center lane so I can turn?”…..or, “You’re slowing me down”….or even worse, “Where’d you learn to drive, and why are so so inconsiderate?”!!!! However, I have realized that I do the same thing, and not just every now and then….a lot. I am a hypocrite, and I am sure when I am sitting at the light in that right lane with no plans to turn, the person behind me probably has some choice thoughts about ME as well! Are you guilty as well? And stay out of the right lane (KIDDING).