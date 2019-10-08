      Weather Alert

It IS their fault: Brothers Osborne to be honored with ASCAP’s Vanguard Award

Oct 8, 2019 @ 4:21pm

EMI NashvilleThe American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers — known as ASCAP — will give Brothers Osborne their Vanguard Award next month during the 57th ASCAP Country Music Awards.

The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the year will be honored for how their “innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.” Previously, Chris Stapleton and Kelsea Ballerini have both received the accolade.

Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will also take home the ASCAP Founders Award during the November 11 ceremony in downtown Nashville.

This Friday, Brothers’ Live at the Ryman record comes out.

