It Took Ten Years and a Quarantine but Two Pandas Finally Did It
The pandemic has us celebrating some weird things, including the fact that two panda bears finally had sexy time at a Hong Kong zoo on Monday.
You think you’ve had a dry spell? The Ocean Park Zoo has been trying to get these two to hook up now for ten years. The male panda’s been trying to get with the female for a while now, leaving his scent around their habitat. Maybe the female had enough of quarantine boredom.
How excited was the zoo about the bears doing the nasty? They posted pics and vid of the actual deed on social media, with thousands of possibly sexually-deprived people giving the post a “thumbs up”.
While no one is sure if the female panda is pregnant yet, do you think we’ll see a “baby boom” due to the pandemic’s lock downs?