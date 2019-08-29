Items You Never Knew You Could Put In The Washing Machine
laundry room with washing machine
We all know that washing machines are for cleaning our clothes, but have you ever tried to clean other items?
According to a recent article, there are several other household items that can be cleaned in the washing machine.
Items such as baseball caps, small toys, bed pillows, plastic shower curtains, yoga mats, reusable grocery bags, and even sports equipment.
What non-clothing item do you clean using your washing machine?