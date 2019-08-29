      Weather Alert

Items You Never Knew You Could Put In The Washing Machine

Aug 29, 2019 @ 9:19am
laundry room with washing machine

We all know that washing machines are for cleaning our clothes, but have you ever tried to clean other items?

According to a recent article, there are several other household items that can be cleaned in the washing machine.

Items such as baseball caps, small toys, bed pillows, plastic shower curtains, yoga mats, reusable grocery bags, and even sports equipment.

What non-clothing item do you clean using your washing machine?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
Lubbock Country: Jordan Robert Kirk Live, Part 1
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts