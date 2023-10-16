96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

It’ll soon “Feel Like the Holidays” for Scotty McCreery

October 16, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Halloween and Thanksgiving may not be over, but it sure is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Scotty McCreery has announced that he’s releasing a new festive track, “Feel Like the Holidays,” on Friday, October 20.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year and I sing Christmas songs every day. When I first heard ‘Feel Like the Holidays,’ I knew I wanted to record the song,” says Scotty.

“It has that timeless, classic Christmas music vibe and is so much fun. It feels like something that Bing CrosbyNat King Cole, or Michael Buble would sing,” he notes. “I’m looking forward to performing it this holiday season.”

“Feel Like the Holidays” is available for presave now.

A preview clip of the song can be found on Scotty’s Facebook.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

