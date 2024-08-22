96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

It’s a “full circle moment” for longtime pals Carly Pearce + Jordan Davis

August 22, 2024 12:15PM CDT
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Carly Pearce is celebrating a milestone with her longtime friend Jordan Davis.

Ahead of co-hosting Wednesday’s Academy of Country Music Honors with Jordan, Carly shared a photo of them, and a heartfelt reflection on their friendship and something fans may not have known about them.

“Fun fact: When I moved to town, I used to go to a certain bar where the bartender’s name was Jordan. I later learned he was a singer too and we played his first ever ‘writers’ round’ together in town,” Carly writes on Instagram. “Fast forward after all these years of hard work and both finding success, our lives are coming full circle as we co-host ACM Honors tonight together.”

“Hey @jordandavisofficial, I think we made it,” the “Truck on Fire” singer adds.

“What a ride,” Jordan comments. “Honored to get to co-host with you but more honored to call you a friend Carly.”

The 2024 ACM Honors was taped Wednesday and featured performances from Carly, Jordan, Eric Church, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, Tyler Hubbard, Darius Rucker, Jackson Dean and more.

You can watch the show Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Dr. Phil’s Merit Street.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

