96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

It’s a tie for Morgan Wallen’s #1s

June 21, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
NBC

Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” continues to reign at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart for the 19th week. 

This record marks a tie with “You Proof” as the longest-running chart-topper in Morgan’s career among his seven Hot Country Songs #1s, according to Billboard.

Additionally, Morgan’s latest album, One Thing at a Time, has returned to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, giving the global country superstar his 13th nonconsecutive chart-topping run, per Billboard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

5-1-5-0Dierks Bentley
6:57pm
5-1-5-0Dierks Bentley
6:57pm
Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
6:54pm
Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
6:54pm
Half Of MeThomas Rhett Feat. Riley Green
6:51pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father's Day at the Cactus Theater
2

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV
3

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
4

BBQ Guru Steven Raichlen on "The Barbecue! Bible"
5

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody