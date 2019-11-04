It’s beginning to look a lot like a ‘CMA Country Christmas’

ABC/Martin DeBoerThe tenth annual CMA Country Christmas special is set to premiere Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET. on ABC.

This year, Trisha Yearwood hosts the two-hour holiday tradition for the first time, with Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Chris Young, Brett Young, Chris Janson, and Runaway June joining her to kick off the yuletide.

Non-country artists like Kristin Chenoweth, CeCe Winans, Tori Kelly, and for KING & COUNTRY help spread the holiday cheer as well.

Of course, there’s plenty of CMA-themed programming coming up on ABC between now and then.

Robin Roberts’ annual CMA Awards special, titled Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again this year, premieres Tuesday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Dolly Parton herself co-hosts the 53rd CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire the next day, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

