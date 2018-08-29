It’s Finally Football Season! What’s Your Favorite Tailgate Food?

All summer long,we’ve been like little kids in the backseat; “How many minutes ’til football season?! How many minutes ’til football season?!” Don’t make me come back there! IT’S HERE! Long awaited, but now upon us, football season brings much more than just the game. It also brings TAILGATING SEASON! A Weber Grillwatch Survey(TM) says that hamburgers are the favorite tailgating food in America at 71 percent, followed by hot dogs at 45 percent and brats at 36 percent. The website spoonuniversity.com says that the top 5 tailgating foods for college students are chips and dips at number 1, followed by mozzarella sticks (really?), hamburgers, nachos and wings.

By now you’ve figured out that I am nosy, and want to know what you think. Please take our KLLL Instapoll and satisfy our curiosity. Thank you!

Happy tailgating!

What's your favorite tailgate food? hamburgers

hot dogs

brats

brisket

wings

chips and dips

All of the above, thank you! View Results