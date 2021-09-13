      Weather Alert

“It's fun to be back!”: Carrie Underwood delivers new 'Sunday Night Football' intro

Sep 13, 2021 @ 11:30am

Chris Haston/NBC

Carrie Underwood is ready for Sunday night with a flashy new Sunday Night Football intro. 

The video finds Carrie strutting through a digitized tailgating scene while delivering her powerhouse vocals on the theme song, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” set to the tune of Joan Jett‘s “I Hate Myself For Loving You.” 

The clip opens with Carrie singing outside of a football stadium as fans enter waving flags in the air. That’s followed by clips of dancing NFL players and past game highlights. Carrie then enters the stadium, taking a stage that lifts her off the ground as she’s surrounded by twirling spotlights.

“It is always a pleasure to get to do the Sunday Night Football open,” the superstar says in a statement, adding that the “super high-tech set” was a “cool environment” to perform in. “I felt like I was in a stadium being on a set in L.A. It was super cool, and I feel like it turned out that way as well,” Carrie continued. “But we’re all about bringing the hype and energy and getting people ready for a great game. So, it’s fun to be back!”

This marks Carrie’s ninth year singing the Sunday Night Football theme song.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Someone Paid $72,500 For The Weirdest Piece Of Elvis Memorabilia Ever
Have a Chance of Winning $1000 from the Texas Cafe & Bar
Chris Stapleton cancels festival show due to “non-COVID related illness
Raider Alley Returns to Headline Texas Tech Gameday Festivities
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood bring loneliness to light in “If I Didn't Love You” video
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On