96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

It’s “Grand”: Kane Brown makes history at MTV Video Music Awards

August 29, 2022 5:00AM CDT
Share

Courtesy MTV

Kane Brown has made plenty of history in his career, and now he’s just hit another milestone: On Sunday night, he became the first male country artist to perform on the MTV Video Music Awards.

While the VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, Kane’s performance took place in a separate location about 20 miles away in Fort Lee, New Jersey.  He performed his song “Grand” on a stage lit up with neon green lights, while everyone in the cheering crowd wore matching green light-up bracelets.

Prior to the performance, Kane told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m kinda upset that I’m not singing a country song. But also, it’s kinda good because people will be like ‘Oh, this is a country artist. Why is he singing this song?’ Then hopefully, they go down a rabbit hole and they discover a lot more artists in the country world.”

“Grand” is the third single off his upcoming album, Different Man, set to drop September 9.

In addition to his performance, Kane was also nominated for Song of Summer for “Grand,” but lost to rapper Jack Harlow‘s hit “First Class.” 

As for other country nominees, Kacey Musgraves was up for Best Longform Video for “star-crossed,” but she lost to Taylor Swift‘s short film of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which was also named Video of the Year.  Back in 2009, Taylor became the first female country artist to perform on the VMAs.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

With A Woman You LoveJustin Moore
9:40am
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
9:37am
No Hard FeelingsOld Dominion
9:34am
Amarillo SkyJason Aldean
9:28am
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
9:24am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Get Lost in The Maize
2

Jason Aldean Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday W/ Sweet Message
3

Russell Dickerson Plans “She Likes It” Tour For Winter 2022
4

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan’s vinyl box set, new music from Walker Hayes + more
5

Willie Nelson reveals he had COVID-19 in May, “had a pretty rough time with it”

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts