96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

It’s never “Too Late” for Jordan Davis’ seventh #1

May 14, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

Jordan Davis has scored his seventh #1 hit with “Tucson Too Late.”

“Thank you to everyone at country radio, my team, and thank you to the songwriters,” shares Jordan, who co-wrote the song with Matt Jenkins, Josh Jenkins and Jacob Davis. “I will never take for granted the support you’ve all shown over and over again, especially across this latest album.”

“The risks it’s allowed me to take in my writing and music, and the creative space that freedom has kept me in, is invaluable, and I cannot thank you all enough,” he adds. “Simply put, you all have changed my life, and I can’t wait to share more music with everyone soon.”

“Tucson Too Late” is the fourth single off Jordan’s latest album, Bluebird Days, and was preceded by the Luke Bryan-assisted “Buy Dirt,” “Next Thing You Know” and “What My World Spins Around.”

Jordan’s set to take the stage as a presenter at the upcoming ACM Awards. His smash hit “Next Thing You Know” is also up for four nominations, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, to see Jordan on his ongoing Damn Good Time Tour and Luke Combs‘ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour, visit jordandavisofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall OffJoe Nichols
6:58pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
6:54pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
6:51pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:41pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
2

Exploring 'The Anime Effect': Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray
3

Mother-Son Magic: Elizabeth & Damien Hurley on Filmmaking
4

Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin's Insider Journey
5

Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students