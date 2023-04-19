96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

It’s official: Luke Combs has chosen his next single

April 19, 2023 10:20AM CDT
Share
ABC

Luke Combs has finally chosen his next single thanks to you, the fans. 

After gathering fans’ votes earlier this month, Luke has announced “Love You Anyway” as his next single. The win, however, was not by a landslide. “Love You Anyway” led the poll against “5 Leaf Clover” by only two percentage points. 

The announcement was personally shared by Luke at his recent stadium concert in Nashville.

“So, about a week and a half ago, I guess. I announced that I was going to let you guys decide what my next single was going to be at country radio. And we had a vote,” Luke told fans. “You could vote on ‘Love You Anyway’ or ‘5 Leaf Clover.’ Which one you wanted me to put out to the radio and it was real close. I think it was 51%-49%, so it was neck in neck. But the song we’re about to play you right now is the winner.”

After a suspenseful lead-up, Luke finally announced, “This is my next single at country radio it’s called ‘Love You Anyway.’” Fans, of course, welcomed the news with roaring applause. 

“Love You Anyway” is the lead single off Luke’s latest album, Gettin’ Old.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Memory LaneOld Dominion
6:30pm
BoondocksLittle Big Town
6:26pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
6:24pm
RumorLee Brice
6:20pm
HumanCody Johnson
6:13pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Kane Brown Gets Hit W/ Boot While Performing
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap
5

The Wienermobile Visits the Hub City! (Piloted by Lubbock Local!)