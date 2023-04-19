It’s official: Luke Combs has chosen his next single

Luke Combs has finally chosen his next single thanks to you, the fans.

After gathering fans’ votes earlier this month, Luke has announced “Love You Anyway” as his next single. The win, however, was not by a landslide. “Love You Anyway” led the poll against “5 Leaf Clover” by only two percentage points.

The announcement was personally shared by Luke at his recent stadium concert in Nashville.

“So, about a week and a half ago, I guess. I announced that I was going to let you guys decide what my next single was going to be at country radio. And we had a vote,” Luke told fans. “You could vote on ‘Love You Anyway’ or ‘5 Leaf Clover.’ Which one you wanted me to put out to the radio and it was real close. I think it was 51%-49%, so it was neck in neck. But the song we’re about to play you right now is the winner.”

After a suspenseful lead-up, Luke finally announced, “This is my next single at country radio it’s called ‘Love You Anyway.’” Fans, of course, welcomed the news with roaring applause.

“Love You Anyway” is the lead single off Luke’s latest album, Gettin’ Old.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.