“It's really happening”: Luke Bryan shares tour rehearsal photos

Jun 29, 2021 @ 4:00pm

ABC

Luke Bryan is eager to get back on the road. 

On Monday, the singer shared behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals for his upcoming Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The black-and-white snaps show a barely visible Luke standing center stage with a guitar in hand, several spotlights glowing behind him, creating a disco ball-like effect.

“It’s really happening guys. Rehearsals are done,” the superstar teases in the caption.

“Can’t wait!!!!” one fan exclaims in the comment section, while another shares, “I’m so glad to see you back on the road,” with many fans posting what dates they’ll be seeing the “Waves” singer on tour.

Luke kicks off the Proud to Be Right Here Tour on July 8 in Syracuse, New York, continuing through mid-October. Runaway June, Caylee Hammack and Dylan Scott join the trek as supporting acts. 

