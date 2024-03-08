96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

It’s “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” with Chris Janson

March 8, 2024 12:55PM CST
Kelly Janson / Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment/Harpeth 60 Records

Chris Janson has dropped his new single, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get.”

Penned by Chris, Tyler Hubbard, RaeLynn, Blake Hubbard and Jarrod Ingram, the autobiographical track proudly spotlights Chris’ lifestyle and his love for the country way of life.

“I like sitting in the trees, waiting on a deer/ Chilling on a riverbank, killing cold beer/ When I get a truck, I just jack it up/ Find myself a mudhole, go and get it stuck/ Head to toe in camo, that’s just how it is/ But I ain’t tryna hide, what you see is what you get/ What you see is what you get,” Chris sings in the spirited chorus.

“There is no better way to describe me on a daily basis,” says the Missouri native. “This song is 100% authentic, every word. It’s fun, it’s rowdy and it’s the truth. Roll your window down and crank it up!”

“Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” is Chris’ first new release following 2023’s The Outlaw Side Of Me, which spawned the chart-topping “All I Need Is You.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

