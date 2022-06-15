J Alex Brinson from “All Rise” takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut Actor J Alex Brinson can play the Harmonica, loves Suits both the TV show and wearing them and drives his wife crazy by chewing too loud. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Actor J Alex Brinson From All Rise Takes A Beyond The Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Actor All Rise Author Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon CBS J Alex Brinson Lubbock Music OWN Painter Sean Dillon Pennsylvania Philadelphia Producer Social Entrepreneur Texas Think Brinson Entertainment