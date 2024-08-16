Jace Jung Called up by Tigers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Major League Baseball will have to make room for a second Jung brother, as 2022 Big 12 Player of the Year Jace Jung has been called by the Detroit Tigers ahead of Friday’s series opener at home against the Yankees.

MLB’s fourth-ranked third base prospect and the brother of current Texas Rangers star Josh Jung, Jace hit .258 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs in 95 games for the Toledo Mud Hens in 2024.

The 2023 MiLB Golden Glove Award winner at second base, Jung has played both second and third base this season in AAA for Toledo.

Since returning from injury on July 9, Jung has hit four home runs including a muti-homer game on July 12 in a 12-6 Mud Huns win over Omaha.

Jung, who is in the lineup at third base and batting fifth on Friday night, will become the 37th Red Raider all-time to make his MLB debut and the second Red Raider this season, joining pitcher Clayton Beeter. He will wear No. 17.

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics