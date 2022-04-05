Jace Jung named to Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list

CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball unveiled on Tuesday that Texas Tech sophomore Jace Jung was named to the 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, moving closer to naming the top amateur baseball player in the country. The midseason watch list features 45 of the nation’s top amateur players from the high school and college ranks.
Jung, initially featured on the preseason list and a semifinalist last season, is joined by 26 athletes who have played their way onto the watch list. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue to maintain a rolling list of athletes, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before announcing the semifinalists on May 24.
After 30 games, Jung is leading Texas Tech this season with a .400 batting average and a .538 on-base percentage. The sophomore infielder owns a team-best 12 doubles, 30 walks, and is one RBI shy of leading the team with 35. Last week, he batted for a scorching .600 average in 20 at-bats. It started in the series against Stephen F. Austin where he went, he went 5-for-6 from the plate with three doubles and a HR becoming the first Red Raider with four multi-base hits in a single game since 2008.
On Tuesday, May 24, USA Baseball will announce the semifinalists for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award. The list of semifinalists will then be sent to a voting body consisting of baseball media members, select professional baseball personnel, current USA Baseball staff and the previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 150 voters. As part of this selection process, all voters will be asked to choose three players from the list of semifinalists. On June 8, USA Baseball will announce the finalists, and voting for the winner will begin that same day.
Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2022. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.
The winner of the 44th Golden Spikes Award will be named on Friday, June 24, on ESPN. To stay up-to-date on the 2022 Golden Spikes Award visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Twitter and Instagram.
To view the complete 45-player list of 2022 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list selections: visit https://wreckem.co/3uYSpX6
The 2022 Golden Spikes Award timeline:
May 24: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, fan voting begins
June 6: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends
June 8: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, fan voting begins
June 14: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists fan voting ends
June 24: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award trophy presentation
About Golden Spikes Award
Since 1978, USA Baseball has honored the top amateur baseball player in the country with the Golden Spikes Award. Following the first-ever presentation of the Award to Bob Horner of Arizona State, the Golden Spikes Award has been presented each year to the player who exhibits exceptional athletic ability and exemplary sportsmanship. The 2021 Golden Spikes Award winner was Kevin Kopps from the University of Arkansas. Past winners of this prestigious award include current Major League Baseball players such as Andrew Vaughn (’18), Brendan McKay (’17), Kyle Lewis (’16), Andrew Benintendi (’15), Kris Bryant (’13), Mike Zunino (’12), Bryce Harper (’10), Stephen Strasburg (’09), and David Price (’07). Former Major League stars that have captured the award include Buster Posey (’08), Tim Lincecum (’06), Alex Gordon (’05), Pat Burrell (’98), Mark Kotsay (’95), Robin Ventura (’88), Jim Abbott (’87), Will Clark (’85), Dave Magadan (’83), Terry Francona (’80), Tim Wallach (’79), and Horner (’78). For more information, please visit GoldenSpikesAward.com. Fans can follow the Golden Spikes Award on Twitter @USAGoldenSpikes.
About USA Baseball
USA Baseball is the national governing body for baseball in the United States and is committed to serving, protecting, and supporting the game of baseball and its 15.6 million participants. Founded in 1978, USA Baseball fields six national teams annually and is a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). On the diamond, USA Baseball is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the reigning World Baseball Classic champion, and its national teams have won 62 gold medals in international competition. Off the field, the organization is dedicated to the proliferation and health of the sport through the creation and management of numerous development initiatives including BASE (Baseball Athlete Safety Education), Fun At Bat, Pitch Smart, PLAY BALL and the Prospect Development Pipeline. For more information on the organization, its national teams, and development-driven initiatives, visit the official website USABaseball.com or USABDevelops.com.
