Jace Jung Tabbed Second-Best, Second Base Prospect in Baseball

LUBBOCK, Texas – Ahead of the 2024 MLB season, Texas Tech alumnus Jace Jung has been named the second-best, second base prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

The 12th overall selection to the Detroit Tigers in the 2022 MLB Draft, Jung is coming off a stellar first full season in pro baseball that saw the San Antonio native hit a position-best 28 bombs and drive in 82 runs in 486 at bats. Jung also hit 27 doubles between high-A and AA, as 58 of Jungs’ 129 hits on the season went for extra bases.

In addition to his strong season at the plate, Jung shined on the defensive end of things, as he was tabbed the Rawlings Gold Glove winner at second base among all MiLB prospects at 2B.

After helping his Erie Sea Wolves team to the 2023 Eastern League title, Jung was selected to play in the prestigious Arizona Fall League where he was named an AFL All-Star.

Jung was tabbed the No. 67 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline at the end of the 2023 season and slotted in at No. 81 in Baseball America’s Top-100 prospects earlier this month.



