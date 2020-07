Jacey Lambros And Danielle DeAngelo From Jane Do Goes Beyond The Mic

When you can’t work out at a studio, you call these two women. Co-founders of Jane Do Jacey Lambros & Danielle DeAngelo goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

Check out their app here