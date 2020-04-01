Coronavirus 806
Win
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Deals
Join Team KLLL
Watch
KLLL Music Insiders
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Contest Rules
Weather Forecast
Contact
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Breaking News
23 New Coronavirus Cases, and One Additional Death in Lubbock County
Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Jack Black Dancing
Apr 1, 2020 @ 7:26am
And I think he has a little to much time on his hands.
TAGS
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts
Lubbock's Country Leader
Coronavirus 806
Win
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Deals
Join Team KLLL
Watch
KLLL Music Insiders
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Contest Rules
Weather Forecast
Contact
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL