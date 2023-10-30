96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jackson Dean plots debut headlining tour

October 30, 2023 12:00PM CDT
ABC

Jackson Dean is hitting the road in 2024 for his first headlining tour.

Titled the Head Full Of Noise Tour, the trek kicks off January 12 in Denver, Colorado, and will wrap up in Portland, Maine, on April 13.

Newcomers Dee WhiteMae Estes and Grace Tyler will open for Jackson on select dates.

“Excited to announce my first ever headlining tour. Join myself, @realdeewhite, @maeestes, and @grace.tyler in a town near you. Come out and share a first with me and the boys,” Jackson captions his announcement post on Instagram.

For a full list of dates and tickets, visit jacksondeanmusic.com.

Jackson’s currently #25 on the country charts with his latest single, “Fearless.”

