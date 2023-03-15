96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jackson Dean wanted his debut album out before touring

March 15, 2023 11:30AM CDT
ABC

Fast-rising newcomer Jackson Dean knew that he wanted a full-length album released before he went on tour. That’s why he made that known to his now-label home Big Machine Records prior to signing a recording contract with them.

“It was a really big part of signing a record deal. I was like, ‘I do not want to just throw out single after single after single. I wanna make records,’” Jackson tells the press. “I need things to play on the road because I don’t wanna go out and play covers. I know a lot of people go out and play covers, and it was just somethin’ I didn’t want to do.”

“I wanted to play my songs and I’m really fortunate to have a label that understands that and is very supportive of that and gets it,” he adds. “But to go all across this country and see people singing the words back to, like, ‘Trailer Park’ and ‘Fearless’ and ‘Superstitions’ and ‘Don’t Take Much’ and ‘Greenbroke’ even. I’ve seen people singing the words to ‘Greenbroke.’ It’s just, like, they’re listening to it, which is awesome to see someone that appreciates the art and the vision that I created.”

Jackson’s debut album, Greenbroke, dropped in March 2022, and includes his No. 1 single “Don’t Come Lookin’” and current single “Fearless (The Echo),” which is climbing up the country charts.

