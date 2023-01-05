96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jackson Dean’s getting “Fearless” — and romantic, too

January 5, 2023 12:05PM CST
Big Machine

Jackson Dean‘s getting “Fearless” with his new single.

The new release from Greenbroke is the follow-up to his debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” which went on to become his first #1. 

“I believe in ghosts/ Most people don’t/ I swear it on my Grandpa’s grave,” Jackson sings in the opening lines of “Fearless,” continuing in the rebellious, mystical style he established with “Don’t Come Lookin’.” This time, he makes room for a little romance, adding, “I got thick skin/ I’ll dive in/ I’m fearless/ Except when it comes to you” in the chorus. 

2023’s a big year for Jackson. He joins Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce on the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, before performing in the New Faces Show at Country Radio Seminar in March — a feat seen as one of the biggest predictors of long-term success in the genre. 

