Jaggers Taking Over Old Texas Roadhouse Location

April 10, 2023 4:32PM CDT
Texas Roadhouse has officially moved locations and is now located off Slide where Toys R Us used to operate. So, what will happen to the old location off the loop?

Jaggers, a restaurant originally from Kentucky, will be taking over the old location this year. As a part of the Texas Roadhouse family, Jaggers offers dishes such as hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, salads, and shakes.

For a list of Jaggers’ full menu, visit here, and check out Jaggers’ Facebook here.

