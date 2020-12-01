      Weather Alert

Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein are engaged

Dec 1, 2020 @ 11:00am

ABCJake Owen is an engaged man. 

The “Down to the Honky Tonk” singer proposed to now-fiancée Erica Hartlein, sharing the evidence on his Instagram Stories Monday night.

In the photos, Erica is seen flashing her glistening diamond ring to the camera while holding the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Paris. Erica beams while Jake wears an elated expression on his face.   

The hitmaker shared another photo showing off his right knee covered in dirt after kneeling to pop the question, captioning the photo “Dat durrrrty knee.”

The couple began dating in 2017 and welcomed Paris in 2019. Jake was married to Lacey Buchanan from 2012-2015; they share eight-year-old daughter, Olive.

Jake’s fiancée and daughters star in the video for his latest single, “Made for You,” which follows his number-one hit, “Homemade.”

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



You May Also Like
Morgan Wallen is getting a second chance at a 'Saturday Night Live' debut next month
Chris Stapleton makes his first-ever stand atop the 'Billboard' Country Songwriters Chart
Tim McGraw puts “Gravy” front and center on his Thanksgiving table with family-focused new video
Dierks Bentley trash-talks Thomas Rhett — for a good cause — in the #GoodHandsChallenge
With help from Chris Young, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declares Nov. 24 'Tracy Lawrence Day'
Recent JMM Podcasts