Jake Owen and Girlfriend Welcome Daughter Paris While Saluting Willie Nelson
By News Desk
|
Apr 30, 2019 @ 11:52 AM

JakTommaso Boddi/Getty Imagese Owen will always remember April 29 — not just because it’s Willie Nelson’s birthday, but because that’s the day he became a dad for the second time.

Paris is the first child for Jake and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein.  He’s also dad to daughter Olive Pearl with his ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

