96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Jake Owen’s “On The Boat Again” samples a beloved Willie Nelson classic

May 26, 2023 2:50PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Jake Owen has dropped four new songs: “Hot Truck Beer,” “Solo, Solo,” “Nothing” and “On The Boat Again.”

Serving as Jake’s new single on country radio, “On The Boat Again” samples the chorus of Willie Nelson‘s timeless hit, “On the Road Again.”

“On the boat again/ I just can’t wait to get on the boat again/ The life I love is drinking cold beer with my friends/ Yeah, I can’t wait to get on the boat again,” Jake sings on the song, which was penned by Devin DawsonKyle FishmanRocky Block and Blake Pendergrass, with Willie featured as a co-writer, as well.

On Monday, May 29, Jake will spend Memorial Day on ABC’s Good Morning America to perform “On The Boat Again.”

All four tracks preview Jake’s forthcoming seventh studio album, Loose Cannon, arriving June 23. Presave the album now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
6:02pm
Country NightsJosh Abbott Band
5:58pm
Lights Come OnJason Aldean
5:55pm
Amarillo By MorningGeorge Strait
5:48pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
5:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Covenant Health Launches Free Health Program for Lubbock Community
2

Rain or Shine: Lubbock Matadors Home Opener on Sat 5/13
3

Hardy Named Artist-Songwriter of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards
4

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
5

Dustin Lynch 'Totally Down' To Join Yellowstone Spin-Off