Jake Owen’s “On The Boat Again” samples a beloved Willie Nelson classic

Jake Owen has dropped four new songs: “Hot Truck Beer,” “Solo, Solo,” “Nothing” and “On The Boat Again.”

Serving as Jake’s new single on country radio, “On The Boat Again” samples the chorus of Willie Nelson‘s timeless hit, “On the Road Again.”

“On the boat again/ I just can’t wait to get on the boat again/ The life I love is drinking cold beer with my friends/ Yeah, I can’t wait to get on the boat again,” Jake sings on the song, which was penned by Devin Dawson, Kyle Fishman, Rocky Block and Blake Pendergrass, with Willie featured as a co-writer, as well.

On Monday, May 29, Jake will spend Memorial Day on ABC’s Good Morning America to perform “On The Boat Again.”

All four tracks preview Jake’s forthcoming seventh studio album, Loose Cannon, arriving June 23. Presave the album now.

