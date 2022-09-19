96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

James Cameron Opens Up About Releasing ‘Avatar 2’ Almost 10 Years Later

September 19, 2022 9:14AM CDT
Audience Screaming in Movie Theater

James Cameron recently opened up about Avatar 2 and how the timing is important even though the sequel comes over 10 years after the original.  James said, “I think I could have made a sequel two years later and have it bomb because people didn’t relate to the characters or the direction of the film.”  He continued, “My personal experience goes like this: I made a sequel called Aliens, seven years after the first movie. It was very well received. I made a sequel called Terminator 2, seven years after the first movie.”  He added, “It did an order of magnitude of more, in revenue than the first film. I was a little concerned that I had stretched the tether too far, in our fast-paced, modern world, with Avatar 2 coming in 12 years later.”  Cameron continued, “Right until we dropped the teaser trailer, and we got 148 million views in 24 hours. There’s that scarce seen but wondered at principle, which is, Wow, we haven’t seen that in a long time, but I remember how cool it was back then. Does that play in our favor? I don’t know. I guess we’re going to find out.”

 

