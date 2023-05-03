Jameson Rodgers pranks Hardy with an onstage hunting trip

Jameson Rodgers ended his trek on Hardy‘s the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour with an epic prank.

Jameson’s bandmates dressed as deer for the funny stunt, while Jameson played a Nerf gun-armed hunter.

“We’re about to prank Hardy,” Jameson told fans in an Instagram video. “We’re about to go onstage with the band. The band are dressed up as deer, Sean from Blame My Youth is going to be dressed up as a bunny. Everyone’s going to go out there during ‘KILL S*** TILL I DIE,’ oh yeah!”

The footage showed Jameson and his crew surprising Hardy midway through “KILL S*** TILL I DIE” with a reenactment of a hunting scene. As the dressed-up deer and bunny consume their feed off the floor, Jameson begins to shoot them down with his Nerf gun, all while Hardy continued rocking out onstage.

The first leg of Hardy’s the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour wrapped in Irving, Texas, on April 29. A second trek will kick off on August 31 in Knoxville, Tennessee, with Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe as openers.

For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit Hardy’s website.

