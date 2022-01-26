      Weather Alert

Jana Kramer Gets Baptized ‘Today I Made My Faith Public’

Jan 26, 2022 @ 9:42am

Jana Kramer took another step towards self-healing as she announced she got baptized on Sunday on January 23.  The singer/actress took to social media to share the emotional moment through pictures and video.

“This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is … I was never alone. He was always walking with me … I just didn’t think I deserved that. If I’m honest I didn’t know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all. Looking up to a ‘father figure’ with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn’t think he would stay. That he wouldn’t hurt me. So I pushed God away for years. But last year in the brokenness and [quiet] moments alone, I realized I wasn’t truly alone. That HE was there…” 

 

